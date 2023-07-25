Super Cup NI: Girls showing off skills in the beautiful game
While the Women's World Cup is under way in Australia and New Zealand, teenage girls have also been showing off their football skills closer to home.
Teams from across the UK, Ireland and the United States are competing in the girls' Super Cup tournament across Antrim and Newtownabbey this week.
It is only the second time that girls have had their own section in the tournament's 40-year history.
Sophie, 13, plays for Crusaders and said it was better this year with more teams taking part.
"We're all a bit nervous but we're mostly excited playing an American team. We've never done that before," she said.
"The amount of people at the World Cup right now and the amount of girls playing football shows the sport is growing in popularity."
Alexa, 13, is the captain of Surf Select, which travelled to the tournament from the US.
She has ambitions to play for the US women's national team and said there was a lot more focus on girls' soccer.
"They've been doing more things for girls," she said.
"This cup is a good opportunity for us to show off what we have.
"I like watching other strikers and forwards and seeing what they're doing. I try to learn off it."
'Potential is limitless'
Super Cup NI is one of the world's most renowned football tournaments for young people.
It was previously known as the Milk Cup and has featured footballing stars including David Beckham and Marcus Rashford in the past.
Among the spectators on Monday was 14-year-old Zara who plays for Glentoran.
"For so long girls have wanted tournaments and now it's finally here," she said.
"There are so many people who have come out. It is really growing.
"We can go and watch now and we can look up to people."
Ivana, who is nine, plays for Crusaders and was among the crowd at Mossley Pavillion.
She said football had for years been focused on boys' games.
"I have been playing football for two years and it's just fun to get exercise and play sport," she said.
Surf Select Manager Jason Donlon said: "The Super Cup is one of the most well-known, popular tournaments in the world so we're extremely honoured to be able to bring teams here."
He said the key to keeping girls interested in sport was by making it fun.
"We're playing a game, we're all fortunate to be involved in this wonderful, beautiful game," he said.
"As long as they continue to enjoy it, the potential is limitless."