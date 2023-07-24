Tyrone and Donegal flooding: Clean-up operation continues
A clean-up operation is continuing in counties Tyrone and Donegal after severe flooding at the weekend.
Several homes and businesses in Castlederg, County Tyrone, in Northern Ireland and in Raphoe in the Republic of Ireland were left badly damaged.
Residents in Castlederg experienced 81mm of rain between 19:00 BST on Friday and 19:00 BST on Sunday.
UUP councillor Derek Hussey has said there were not enough sandbags for a time during the torrential downpour.
"There were initially sandbags at two locations but one of the issues was, because of the intensity of the situation, they ran out," he said.
"Myself and other councillors in the area were in constant contact with the agencies to then get more sandbags on site, they did eventually come but there was a delay."
BBC News NI has approached the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for a response.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that, to date, environmental health officers visited 21 homes in the Castlederg area following the flooding incident at the weekend.
"At this stage, two inhabited buildings have been affected by flood water damage," a council spokesperson said.
"Anyone who has been impacted by the floods is advised to report the incident to the Flooding Helpline."
BBC Radio Foyle has approached Donegal County Council for a statement as well.
In Raphoe, near the Northern Ireland border at County Tyrone, heavy rain on Saturday night meant a Sunday clean-up for many residents.
Speaking to BBC's the North West Today, Dale Hyndman said it was the worst flooding he has ever experienced.
"This has happened to us on numerous occasions in Raphoe," he said.
'Helplessly look on'
"Unfortunately, it has been left once again for the residents to try and stem the flow of the water.
"There's nothing you can do. You can only stand by and helplessly look on as tons of water gushes in."
Mr Hyndman said he is still assessing the damage of the floodwater on his property and his parent's home.
Floor coverings in the property were starting to peel away, he said.
"There's a smell and it's just a strip-out job over the next few weeks," he said.
"It's money and it's time."