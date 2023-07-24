GAA World Games: International teams to parade in Derry
- Published
Teams from across the globe have descended on the north west for the first GAA World Games since the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 1,500 players from 93 teams will be taking part in the four-day sporting event.
Teams from Australia, Argentina, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East are taking part.
A team parade will make its way through Londonderry on Monday evening before the first throw-in.
Games will be played at Owenbeg, near Dungiven, with the finals taking place at Celtic Park in Derry.
Speaking to the BBC's The North West Today, spokesman Micky Quigg said organises of the FRS Recruitment 2023 GAA World Games are very excited to host the competition in Derry for the first time.
"It'll be a fantastic occasion and we can't wait to get started," he said.
"The GAA World Games is a competition for teams from across the globe and it is across the four codes - hurling; men's football; women's football and camogie.
"The teams are split into two competitions - the international competition is for native teams, for players in teams born and raised in the likes of Canada and Australia, then the open section is for Irish expats."
Mr Quigg said the competition has been held in Dubai, Dublin and Waterford before making its way to Derry.
"There's a real excitement to get this back up and running because this is the first time we have had the games since Covid-19," he added.
Mr Quigg said Derry is hosting the biggest number of teams ever to have taken part in the competition.
'Lasting friendships'
"We have a men and women's team from Cambodia, who are here for the very first time," he said.
"The international teams are actually being paired with a local club and the local club will put on a social and cultural evening for them on Tuesday night."
There will be music and refreshments and Tuesday's event "will help in creating lasting friendships", Mr Quigg predicted.
Admission is free to the festival of games in both Owenbeg and Celtic Park.