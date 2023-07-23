NI roads: Two people killed in separate incidents
- Published
Two people have died after separate road incidents in Northern Ireland.
The police said a person had died from their injuries after a single-vehicle road crash on the A5 near Omagh, County Tyrone, on Friday.
The crash happened at about 11:30 BST on the Curr Road portion of the road.
Two people were taken to hospital, where the passenger of the vehicle died from their injuries. The driver remains in a critical condition.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, a man died after he was struck by a vehicle on the M2 motorway.
The incident happened at about 01:25 BST, close to junction seven on the northbound lane.
The M2 between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout has since reopened.
Investigations into both crashes are ongoing and police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from either incident to contact them.