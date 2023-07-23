Carrickfergus arson attack: Five vehicles set on fire
- Published
Three vans and two cars have been set on fire in an arson attack in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
Police said that shortly before 03:40 BST on Sunday, officers responded to a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the Taylors Avenue area.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
Police said four vehicles were "completely burnt out" and one of the cars sustained scorch damage.
The incident is being treated as arson and police have appealed for information from anyone in the area who witnessed any suspicious activity.