Greece fires: Honeymoon couple from NI 'stranded' in Rhodes
- Published
A Northern Ireland couple taking their honeymoon on the Greek island of Rhodes say they have been left stranded with no information after being evacuated from their hotel due to wildfires.
Lee Ruane and his wife Rosaleen arrived on Tuesday evening after travelling from Warrenpoint, County Down.
Mr Ruane said they are now stranded with thousands of others on a beach.
He also said they had been "led to believe" their hotel has caught fire.
Since the couple landed on Tuesday, the island has been battling wildfires fanned by strong winds while temperatures have remained high due to the ongoing heatwave in Europe.
The Greek fire service has described the Rhodes fires as the most difficult it is currently facing.
No injuries have been reported, according to the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in Greece.
It also said areas affected by the fires represent less than 10% of the island's tourist accommodation and that visitors being moved are being redirected to other hotels on the island.
Mr Ruane told BBC News NI they felt stranded and had been given "no further information".
"We were evacuated from the hotel today about two o'clock, and we've had no communication whatsoever from Jet2 (their tour operator), from our hotel, nothing," he said.
He added the couple had been due to stay for a week.
"It's a honeymoon we won't forget, that's for sure," he said.
Jet2 told BBC News NI it was aware of the situation in Rhodes and was asking customers to follow local guidance.
It said its "in-resort teams are working to comply with the guidance of local authorities".
"The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers will always be our number one priority and we ask any customers in affected areas to follow the advice of the local authorities, or their hoteliers who will be acting under the advice of the authorities," it added.
Travel company TUI said a small number of its hotels had been affected and it was relocating customers to alternative accommodation as a precaution.
The Irish Embassy in Athens has advised all citizens affected by the wildfires to turn on their mobile roaming to receive any alerts from local authorities.