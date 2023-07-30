US show pony Star soothing those in need in Derry
- Published
A 15-year-old former show pony has become a Star turn in her new role visiting sick children, care homes for the elderly and the Foyle Hospice.
Originally from North Carolina in the US, Star now spends her days giving joy and comfort to those who need it.
Star's owner is cognitive behavioural therapist Karen Baldwin, who set up the charity Happy Hooves.
It is a voluntary organisation which has several small ponies and horses in Culmore in Londonderry.
"We would have lots of people coming to see us, like children and older people who suffer from anxiety," said Ms Baldwin.
"So far we've worked with sick children, cancer patients and people with learning difficulties.
"At the moment we only have limited availability for visits to the barn as we only do this work at weekends but we will accommodate where we can.
"If we are doing visits it would only be locally as we do everything on a voluntary basis."
'She's gentle and soothes you'
She said that Star in particular has a calming effect.
"Her temperament is really suited to this and once people see her they literally become more relaxed. She certainly lights up a room when she walks in," said Ms Baldwin.
"We got her because we felt she would be perfect for therapy work.
"She is a very special horse - it's almost as if she knows her purpose, there aren't many like her."
Star has visited Foyle Hospice, which cares for terminally-ill patients.
Sheila Duffy from the hospice said the pony had become part of the family.
"All the staff here, from admin to doctors, nurses and carers, just love Star," she said.
"She has such a great effect on everyone. It's a pleasure every time she walks through the door."
Patient Leo Kealey, a retired electrician from Limavady, County Londonderry, was a bit apprehensive about meeting Star.
However he said it turned out to be lovely encounter as he petted the small pony.
"She is just so gentle. She really soothes you and you feel it's great to meet her," he said.
"I took her round for a short walk and it was just lovely. She's really like her name - a real star."