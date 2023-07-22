Flooding; Castlederg roads closed after heavy rain
- Published
Severe flooding has closed several roads in Castlederg, County Tyrone.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned motorists to be wary of treacherous conditions in the town with several roads impassable.
The police described it as a "fast-developing situation" with the possibility more roads will be affected as the night continues.
It comes after heavy rain hit the west of Northern Ireland and parts of County Donegal.
There have been reports of heavy flooding on roads in Castlefin and Raphoe in Donegal, near the Northern Ireland border at County Tyrone.
Donegal County Council said there had been "substantial flooding in a number of areas of the county, particularly Raphoe and the Finn Valley".
It advised the public not to enter flood waters and avoid unnecessary journeys.
The Main Street in Lack, County Fermanagh, has also been hit by flooding, with the police advising motorists to avoid the area.
The closed roads in Castlederg are:
- Lurganboy Road
- Castlefinn Road
- Cavan Road
It also advised that two sandbag locations in the town had run out, but some were available from Newtownstewart.