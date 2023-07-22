West Belfast: House badly damaged in Mourneview Court fire
Police have appealed for information following a fire at a house in west Belfast on Friday.
They said they received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at about 03:00 BST.
Extensive damage was caused to the living room and the kitchen of the property in the Mourneview Court area and smoke damage was also caused to the upstairs of the house, police said.
There was no-one inside the house at the time and no injuries reported.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
He has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.