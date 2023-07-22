West Belfast fast-food outlet robbed by three masked men
Three masked men, one of whom was carrying a weapon, have robbed a fast food takeaway shop in west Belfast.
It happened on the Suffolk Road shortly before 20:55 BST on Friday.
The trio, including a man who was armed with a suspected firearm, entered the back of the premises and reportedly ordered staff onto the floor before making off with a sum of money.
No one was injured during the incident, according to police. Det Sgt Kennedy appealed for information.