Londonderry: Meenan Square music event could replace bonfire
- Published
A controversial nationalist bonfire in Londonderry could be cancelled and replaced with a music event, a councillor has said.
A motion before Derry City and Strabane District Council about the Meenan Square bonfire followed discussions between residents and young people.
Calling for funding for a music event instead on 15 August, the motion received unanimous support.
The bonfire has attracted widespread criticism in recent years.
The police investigated shots being fired near the bonfire site last year and investigated reports of political material - including flags and poppy wreaths - being placed on the bonfire as potential hate crimes.
Posters placed on the bonfire in 2021 referenced Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne and one referenced the murder of Catholic police officer Ronan Kerr.
Mr Kerr was killed when dissident republicans fitted a booby-trapped bomb to his car in Omagh, County Tyrone, in 2011.
Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.
Some bonfires are also lit in nationalist areas in August to commemorate the introduction of internment without trial of republican suspects, which was introduced by the government in 1971.
The SDLP's Lillian Seenoi-Barr, who is the chair of the council's bonfire working group, told BBC's The North West Today a concert rather than a bonfire in the area would be a positive step forward.
"The community itself has designed the programme [for the music event] and all I did was put it on paper for them," Ms Seenoi-Barr said.
"They came together, young people and residents, to decide what they want for that night because they want to replace that bonfire that brings negativity into the community and have something positive.
"It will be something they can all celebrate together."
'Community coming together'
Ms Seenoi-Barr said the planned musical event is estimated to cost about £10,000 and she is confident that this is achievable.
"I read a report in 2019 that stated the bonfire cost about £40,000 and the community is asking for only £10,000 for this," she said.
"If we can find the money to clean up after a [bonfire] mess then we can find the money to celebrate the community coming together."
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy, who co-signed Ms Seenoi-Barr's motion in council, commended young people, community organisations and residents in the Bogside for their joint decision on the bonfire.
"As a councillor far Ballyarnett, I am envious of the position that the Bogside is in, Ms Duffy said.
"At this minute and I hope the young people of Galliagh are looking at this and seeing there may be an alternative way to move forward."