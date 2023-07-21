Windsor Framework remains on track, says Heaton-Harris
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he believes the implementation of the Windsor Framework remains on track.
The framework, which is intended to ease post-Brexit trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, was agreed by the EU and UK in February.
Some major parts of the deal are scheduled to take effect in October.
Mr Heaton-Harris said he does not think the UK will need to ask the European Union for any more time.
The framework modifies the Northern Ireland Protocol, the 2019 deal which kept NI inside the EU's single market for goods.
That arrangement keeps the Irish land border open but has meant products arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks and controls.
The new deal should reduce the frictions on Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade, primarily by expanding a trusted trader scheme and introducing a system of green lanes and red lanes at Northern Ireland ports.
The green lane/red lane system is due to start operation at the start of October alongside new labelling requirements for some food products entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Further parts of the deal will then be implemented over the next two years.
In May, representatives of major retailers said labelling was the key practical issue and they needed more clarity on what will be required before October.
The government provided more detail last month.
Some parts of the framework have already been implemented, such as a customs tariffs rebate scheme for NI businesses.