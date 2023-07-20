Newtownards: PSNI search area after report of approach to child
Police are searching an area of Newtownards after a report of a suspicious approach to a child.
It was reported that the young girl was approached in a wooded area at the back of The Meadows area by a man at about 17:50 BST on Thursday.
She was not physically harmed but has been left shaken by the experience.
Officers, supported by the Air Support Unit, are currently conducting searches in the area and have appealed for the public's help.
They have described the man as being slimly built, with fair hair and a wavy goatee beard with a moustache.
He was wearing short-sleeved top with a hood, black trousers and a red baseball cap with a blue peak.