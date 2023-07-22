Drumming world record: Lisburn man beats previous 134-hour record
- Published
A Lisburn man has smashed the world record for the length of time spent drumming.
Allister Brown, who is 45, surpassed the previous record of 134 hours and five minutes, drumming for a total of XXX hours and XX minutes.
He will now enter the Guinness World Records book for the third time.
He took on the challenge in memory of his late partner Sharon Deegan, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2021 aged 49.
Mr Brown's world record attempt took place at the Lisburn Music Centre; he started drumming there on Sunday 16 July.
Speaking to BBC News NI, he said that the memory of Ms Deegan, as well as the support of his friends, kept him going during the attempt.
A third world record
Mr Brown has twice before broken the world record for longest drumming marathon by an individual, first in 2003 when he drummed for 58 hours, and again in 2008 when he lasted just shy of 103 hours.
He said that his previous attempts made prepared him well for this latest marathon.
"The experience has been absolutely phenomenal for me; to have that knowledge of how to prepare, how to deal with certain situations during the marathon," he said.
"This one has ran really well and I'm so thankful to the team that I've had that wanted to help me out."
The Guinness World Records rules state that for every hour of drumming Mr Brown is allowed a five-minute break.
He was able to save up these breaks, allowing him to take slightly longer periods of respite.
But by Friday morning, five days into his record attempt, Mr Brown's friend, and event coordinator, Duncan Campbell, said the drummer had only slept for about two hours during the attempt.
"Certainty this is a challenge where you are doing an endurance against the mind," said Mr Brown.
"At certain points I'm going to be hallucinating and the team are there to help me out."
"My body will maybe want to try and make me sleep in the early hours of the morning, so the team again will be trying to keep me awake and make sure that my breaks are allocated correctly and that I'll be able to get the rest when needed."
The attempt was livestreamed and done in the aid of charity.
"With Sharon passing away from pancreatic cancer I'm raising money for [pancreatic cancer charity] NIPANC, and I'm also raising money for Mind, a charity which is for mental health, because I suffered a bit with mental health issues after Sharon's passing so I thought it would be best to coincide the two together in this event," he said.
Over the past two decades the world record for longest drumming marathon by an individual has been traded between Mr Brown and a few other drummers around the world.
While his latest total is impressive, he does not think it is unbeatable.
"Nothing is impossible if you have the right mindset and people around you. If anyone wants to try and beat the record, I'm willing to help them," he said.
As for his plans for after the marathon was complete, he said: "The first thing I'll be looking to do is find somewhere comfortable to sit down and probably just fall asleep."