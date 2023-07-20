UK Space Agency: Model rocket in Belfast as part of space tour
A 21m (72ft) space rocket replica has landed at Writer's Square in Belfast.
It is part of the UK Space Agency's "Space for Everyone" tour which will give budding astronauts and engineers hands-on experience and information about careers in the sector.
Matt Archer, director of launch at the agency, said he hoped the tour would "inspire the next generation to engage with the space sector".
He said there were "exciting opportunities" in the industry.
And he stressed that children and young people don't need to become rocket scientists to get involved.
According to the government, total UK space industry income grew 5.1% in real terms to £17.5 billion in 2020/21, with the industry directly employing about 48,800 people.
Mr Archer said that the remote and rural locations of the space ports that the UK will have in the coming years can make it difficult to engage people with rocket launches.
So the agency came up with the idea to build a rocket and take it on tour.
The majority of jobs in the UK space industry are currently in England and Scotland.
But the sector "is growing both in Wales and Northern Ireland and that's what we're looking to encourage," Mr Archer added.
Mr Archer described this as a "big year for promoting Northern Ireland".
As well as the rocket tour, a three-day UK space conference is due to be hosted in Belfast in November.
"It will be the UK's biggest trade event for all manner of space sector businesses," said Mr Archer.
'It's not rocket science'
Mr Archer said there were "some really exciting opportunities" ahead for children interested in a career in space.
He highlighted the "truths mission" which gained funding late last year and will involve the "development of a very special satellite", designed to improve our accuracy in monitoring and forecasting climate change.
Astronaut Tim Peake said he hoped the tour would "spark an interest in the future generations who will take our space sector to new heights".
"It took thousands of people to make my mission to the International Space Station possible and there is a huge variety of careers on offer in space right here in the UK," he added.
Mr Archer was keen to stress that you don't have to be a rocket scientist to work in the space industry, a message he would like to pass on to young people.
"If science/engineering isn't your thing but you love doing art, design, you love talking to people, there are such a variety of careers that you can go into in the space sector," he said.
The tour is in Belfast from 20 to 24 July, before going to Aberdeen, Hull, Great Yarmouth and Hastings.
Admission is free, with no booking required.
The event is primarily targeted towards children aged nine to 18.