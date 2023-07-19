Grenfell: Ulster Rugby agrees Kingspan sponsorship extension
Ulster Rugby has agreed a one-year extension to its Kingspan on-shirt sponsorship - despite criticism of the company's links to Grenfell.
It will see the company logo remain on its senior men's jersey, and some leisurewear, for the upcoming season.
Previously the UK government wrote to Ulster Rugby asking it to reconsider its relationship with Kingspan.
An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell fire, in which 72 people died, criticised Kingspan's business practices.
But the company said its products made up 5% of the insulation at Grenfell and was used without its recommendation.
Karim Mussilhy, from Grenfell United, told BBC News NI last year, that Ulster Rugby players should remember the "pain and anguish" on the families when wearing shirts sponsored by Kingspan.
His uncle was among 72 people killed in the London tower block fire in 2017, and has in the past urged the team to cuts its ties with the insulation firm.
Mr Mussilhy and other bereaved relatives have campaigned to get the team to end the sponsorship deal and remove Kingspan's branding from its stadium and its shirts.
Kingspan holds naming rights to Ulster Rugby's stadium.
The contract with the club is until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Earlier this year, was daubed on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium overnight.