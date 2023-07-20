Newtownards: Children escape as shots fired at house in West Winds estate
- Published
Four people, including children, have avoided injury after shots were fired at a house in the West Winds estate in Newtownards.
Police said the incident happened in Stirling Avenue at about 00:55 BST on Thursday.
They added a front door and window were damaged in the attack.
Det Sgt Westbury said police were potentially linking the attack to an ongoing feud between drug gangs in north Down.
The senior officer described the shooting as "a completely irresponsible and reckless attack which could have had extremely serious consequences".
"Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are an early stage to determine who was involved and a motive," said Det Sgt Westbury.
"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain."
Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident and who may have any information to contact them.