PSNI 101 phone service undergoing technical difficulties
The 101 non-urgent police number is facing temporary technical difficulties in Northern Ireland, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.
Urgent work is underway to fix the issue, it added.
While the 999 system is still working, people have been urged to reserve this number for emergency situations only.
Reports can still be made online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website or contact police on an alternative number at 028 90650222.