USPCA says rise in kittens being abandoned across NI
There has been a rise in the number of kittens abandoned in Northern Ireland, according to an animal welfare charity.
The Ulster Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said kittens had been discovered in boxes or bags at bus stops, road sides and in the countryside.
In recent weeks more than 50 kittens were handed into the USPCA centre near Newry, County Down.
Most of them were discovered by walkers, joggers or road workers.
Kittens are usually born between April and September in what is known as the "kitten season".
The USPCA say they have managed to save most of the young animals but some have died.
Completely defenceless
USPCA Chief Executive Nora Smith said some of the abandoned kittens had only just been born.
She said: "Kittens are fragile, they have a weak immune system, they should be with their mummies for at least the first eight weeks.
"They fit in the palm of your hand, they're so small. Their eyes are closed and they're completely defenceless.
"Neutering your cat, neutering your kitten is so important. Kittens mature really quickly. When a kitten is four months old it can become pregnant. They're very fertile creatures as well."
Ms Smith said there were schemes in place to help people who cannot afford to have their cat neutered.
She added that pet owners struggling to look after their cats or kittens should bring them to the USPCA or another animal welfare charity.