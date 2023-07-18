Troubles legacy bill: MP in tears remembering murdered cousin
A Northern Ireland MP broke down in tears in the House of Commons while speaking of the murder of his cousin and a friend in 1971.
Jim Shannon was speaking ahead of a key vote on the government's controversial Northern Ireland legacy bill.
It would end Troubles-era cases and inquests, and offer a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP said he could not see justice in the bill.
Mr Shannon's cousin, Kenneth Smyth, 28, an off-duty UDR soldier, and Daniel McCormick were both shot dead near Strabane, County Tyrone.
"Our pain is still here, our pain is still raw and our people grieve and my constituents grieve, and really you say they're going to have justice?
"We can't see justice, we don't see it."
MPs vote to reinstate amnesty
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris responded that the bill is not perfect but that families could use the bill to get information.
Earlier he said that the government believed it was "the best mechanism by which we can generate the greatest volume of information in the quickest possible time to pass onto families and victims".
The bill was being debated as it reached its third and final stage through Parliament.
At the end of the debate, MPs voted in favour - 292 to 200 - of reinstating the amnesty to those who cooperate with investigations under the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) body.
Last month, the House of Lords backed an amendment preventing a person from requesting immunity from prosecution as part of any future investigation.
It is now likely the government will fail in its bid to get the bill through Parliament before MPs begin their summer break on Thursday.
The amnesty is one of the most controversial aspects of the bill, which is opposed by all of Northern Ireland's political parties, the Irish government and groups representing bereaved families and victims.
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood said the bill was "a license for impunity" and signalled that "you can murder your own citizens and get away with it".
"Mostly it's a piece of legislation that is written in very dark corners of the British establishment to ensure light is not shone into those corners," he added
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said the bill was "fundamentally flawed" and "not fit for purpose".
"Even at this 11th hour I think it's important we say they should withdraw this bill, it's not wanted and it's not going to work," he added.