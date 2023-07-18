Essex lorry deaths: Cab that transported dead migrants to be sold
- Published
A lorry cab driven by a Northern Ireland man and used to transport a trailer in which 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in Essex is to be sold at auction.
The men, women and children suffocated en route from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in October 2019.
Maurice Robinson from County Armagh was sentenced to 13 years and four months.
He collected the trailer and opened it in an industrial estate to find the migrants dead.
Robinson was one of four people jailed for the manslaughter of the 39 Vietnamese migrants.
They included another County Armagh man, Ronan Hughes, who was sentenced to 20 years.
In a joint statement, Wilson Auctions Ltd and Ch Supt Stuart Hooper of Essex police said the money raised from the sale of the lorry cab would be divided among the families of the victims.
Mark Woods, of Wilsons Auctions Ltd, said the vehicle would be "sold to the highest bidder in a closed auction where only vetted Authorised Treatment Facilities who are registered with the Environment Agency can bid".
"It will be broken into parts for recycling and will not return to the road," he added.
"All money generated from the auction will be sent to the 39 Vietnamese victims' families."
Ch Supt Hooper said Essex Police had "dealt with the investigation into the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese victims who tragically lost their lives in a highly professional manner, showing dignity and respect to both the victims and their families".
"It was a complex case which gained national and international media attention, but throughout the investigation and court trials, our priority has been, and remains, treating the victims with respect and sensitively offering their families support, to ensure they do not suffer further."