Derry concerts in doubt over Ebrington Square legal threat
- Published
Four concerts at Londonderry's Ebrington Square are in doubt after a Stormont department withdrew permission for them to go ahead because of possible legal action.
In a letter seen by BBC News NI, the Executive Office (TEO) warns it "faces a threat of legal action" by a third party if the August gigs proceed.
BBC News NI understands the objector is the Ebrington Hotel.
It received £15m worth of investment from the then functioning Stormont Executive in January 2022.
The letter does not set out the grounds for the threatened litigation but it is understood it relates to the length of notice given to the hotel about the dates of the upcoming gigs.
It also said the concerts could potentially move to a different site in Derry's St Columb's Park.
Four concerts are planned for the public square at the former military site next month:
- Dance event Stack City Raves on 5 August
- Abba tribute gig Arrival from Sweden on 6 August
- Singer Ryan McMullan on 25 August
- Dance festival Jika Jika on 27 August
A spokesperson for the hotel said it had no comment to make.
An Executive Office spokesman said discussions "are ongoing about a number of forthcoming events", adding it would be inappropriate to comment further.
The spokesman said the Executive Office has "invested significantly" in the square's redevelopment , which "provides a unique, quality event space".
"It is a significant asset to the city and the square will continue to host up to five major events per year, together with a range of minor events."
As custodians of the site, only the Executive Office can give permission for events to take place at Ebrington Square and it has said it reserves the right to withdraw that permission at any time.
In a letter to promoters, the Executive Office said as "guardian of the public purse, TEO cannot risk the significant impact of such litigation".
It said that the event "may proceed on the times and dates planned but at the alternative venue of St Columb's Park".
St Columb's Park is adjacent to the Ebrington site and is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
A spokeswoman for the council said it has been in contact with the Executive Office over "this emerging issue" and also with local promoters about the use of St Columb's Park.
She said it has been outlined to promoters that if they wish to use the park as an alternative "council would seek to process applications for entertainment licences as quickly as possible".
"The council recognises the importance of hosting large-scale events in the city and is keen to facilitate local promoters where it can assist in making these happen," the spokeswoman added.
Big gigs at Ebrington
The Executive Office also said it will consider a one-off payment to meet reasonable costs incurred by the promoter from the change in venue.
It also stated that promoters "could be drawn into proceedings seeking to stop the event on Ebrington Square" and "into a claim for compensation by the third party for loss and damage which could be caused to it if the event were to proceed".
Concerts and large events have been held in Ebrington Square since the former parade ground was regenerated and opened to the public in 2012.
It has hosted some of the biggest music events ever held in Derry, including the Radio 1 Big Weekend in 2013.
It featured acts like Calvin Harris, Biffy Clyro, Bruno Mars and Rita Ora who performed as part of Derry's year as UK City of Culture.
The Beach Boys played in the square in 2014 while in 2016 it hosted Dutch DJ Afrojack, the rapper Professor Green and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter MNEK during an MTV Crashes event.
Earlier this month, Cecil Doherty, the managing director of Ebrington Leisure Holdings Limited, which operates the Ebrington Hotel, told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme he was supportive of events in the square and wanted to see more.
But he added: "It's always been the case for us of pre-managing the expectations of guests arriving.
"And provided we have advanced notice of events and we are all working towards that calendar then certainly we can manage our business accordingly."
The Foyle DUP assembly member Gary Middleton said the current situation was an unfortunate set of circumstances.
"I can understand the disappointment of promoters and concert-goers. I also understand the concerns of businesses. We need to start work immediately to find a solution so public events and businesses in Ebrington can co-exist.
"We also need to identify and invest in other spaces in the city for concerts and events in the future," he added.