Billie Simpson: Ex-NI footballer bailed over assault
- Published
A former Northern Ireland and Cliftonville Ladies footballer has been released on bail after an alleged assault in Belfast over the Twelfth.
Billie Simpson was taken into custody on Sunday after expressing fears she may be under threat from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
It followed an incident in the Sandy Row area last week.
Footage circulated on social media appeared to show a woman fighting while a man lay on the ground.
He was being treated by an ambulance crew in the video. His condition is not known.
On Monday, a police spokesperson said: "A 31-year-old woman arrested following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12 has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."
Police had previously appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Ms Simpson was nominated for the 2019 FIFA Puskás world goal of the year.
The volley was from her own half playing for Cliftonville Ladies against Sion Swifts in the Northern Ireland Premiership in 2018.