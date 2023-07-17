Wimbledon: Michael Conlan 'unknowingly liked' critical Kate tweet

Princess of Wales and Michael ConlanGetty Images & PA Media
Boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for any offence caused by liking the tweet about the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for liking a scathing tweet about Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The tweet by former IRA prisoner Tim Brannigan described Kate Middleton as a "prim, anaemic and vacuous women".

Mr Brannigan said she was talentless and it was annoying to see the princess at big events such as Wimbledon.

On Monday, Conlan said he "unknowingly liked a tweet that appeared on my feed by someone I don't follow" and apologised for any offence caused.

Conlan, 31, missed out on a first world IBF featherweight title in Belfast in May after a fifth-round stoppage by Mexican fighter Luis Alberto Lopez.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and presented the Wimbledon singles winners trophies to Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales watched the men's final from the royal box alongside two of their children, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince George, nine.

