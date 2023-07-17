Londonderry and Downpatrick Crown Courts to return to home sites
Londonderry and Downpatrick Crown Court sittings and jury service will return to their original locations in September, BBC News NI has been told.
Since 2020, Derry trials have been held in Coleraine while Downpatrick trials have taken place in Belfast due to the Covid pandemic.
The NI Court Service said it could only bring Crown Court business back when it was "safe to do so".
But reconfiguration work has been completed in 15 jury courtrooms in NI.
The work was carried out "to improve and modernise juror facilities and facilitate safe social distancing", a Department of Justice spokesperson told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme.
"Non-jury Crown Court business returned to Bishop Street and Downpatrick last year and the refreshed Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service venue safety guidance for spring and summer 2023 has facilitated the return of Crown Court jury business to Londonderry and Downpatrick in September."
Nexus NI, a charity which represents victims of sexual abuse, previously criticised a decision not to fix a date for the return of Crown Court cases to Derry.
The charity said it could have had implications for victims as the distance to the court "could deter [them] from coming forward".
"The return of criminal proceedings at the Crown Court in Derry/Londonderry is a positive step for victims," said the charity's chair, Joanne Barnes.
"It will mean cases being heard locally by a jury for the first time since pre-Covid. In turn, it will hopefully support a reduction in the lengthy delay victims have been experiencing with the judicial process as more Crown Court sittings will be taking place."
Ms Barnes welcomed this return alongside the recent strengthening of domestic abuse legislation in Northern Ireland.
"All of these developments are progress towards a legal process that recognises the experience of people impacted by sexual abuse and abusive relationships and takes seriously the offences being perpetrated."
Derry court reporter Eamonn MacDermott said: "At the time, space was needed for the jury. Everyone understood that.
"Concern was expressed because the court service in the past has tried to move the Crown Court to Coleraine. Fears were also expressed about the expense and inconvenience for all court users.
"You could have had a situation too with a defendant, a victim and witnesses all travelling on the same public transport.
"This is very much welcome news for all concerned."