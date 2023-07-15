Lightning strike: 'Massive bang' as house damaged in Coleraine storm
- Published
A house has been badly damaged in a lightning strike in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
It happened during a severe thunder storm late on Friday night.
Photographs taken by a neighbour show collapsed ceilings and damage to the roof of Rosemary Kelly's house in the Ballysally area.
"The lightning was really bad. It was crazy; I've never seen or heard anything like it," neighbour Ronnie Brown said.
"There was heavy rain and then a massive bang.
"I knew something had been hit nearby."
Mr Browne said Ms Kelly had been hit by a piece of wood.
"She was badly shaken and spent the night at another neighbour's house," he added.
"All of the ceilings upstairs are down and you can see light through the roof at the back of the house."
It is understood a number of nearby properties sustained minor damage.
A weather warning had earlier been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland on Friday.
It is in place until 20:00 BST on Saturday with the Met Office warning of potentially more disruption and damage.