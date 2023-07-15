Limavady arson attack: Man and woman arrested
A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested following an arson attack at a house in Limavady.
Police said they received a report that a house in the Drumachose Park area had been set alight at about 13:40 BST on Friday.
They said significant damage had been caused to the property.
Officers said a number of houses had to be evacuated in the area while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.
They have appealed for information about the incident.