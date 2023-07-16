Limavady: Three charged after arson attack on house
Three people have been charged following an arson attack on a house in Limavady.
The house in Drumachose Park was damaged in the incident at about 13:40 BST on Friday.
A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Friday and a 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.
All three have been been charged with offences including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.
They are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' on Monday.
Police earlier said significant damage had been caused to the house which was set on fire.
Officers said a number of houses had to be evacuated in the area while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.