Five charged over bogus charity collections
- Published
Four men and a woman have been charged following reports of bogus charity collectors targeting the public.
The men aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, and a woman, 30, were arrested in the Victoria Road area of Armagh on Thursday at about 11:30 BST.
Police said they seized items including clipboards during the search of a car.
All five were charged with fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in frauds.
They were due to appear before Armagh Magistrates' Court on Saturday.