James Carlisle: Attempted murder suspect dies in prison custody
- Published
A man who was expected to appear in court next week charged with attempted murder has died in prison custody.
James Carlisle, 42, of Harbour Road in Kilkeel, was accused of what police described as a domestic incident in County Down on 30 June.
The NI Prison Service confirmed that a 42-year-old man had died in custody on Friday.
The PSNI, the Coroners Service and Prisoner Ombudsman had been informed, it added.
"The Prison Service would like to extend its sympathy to the family of the man at this difficult time," a spokesperson continued.
They said his next of kin had been informed.
Mr Carlisle appeared before Newry Magistrates' Court via video-link earlier this month.
He was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.