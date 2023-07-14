GPS thefts: Criminals targeting Northern Ireland farms
- Published
Organised criminals are targeting farmers' high-value global positioning systems (GPS) equipment, police have warned.
The PSNI said since the start of June there had been a "significant increase" in GPS thefts across Northern Ireland.
Seven thefts have been reported since the start of last month, PSNI Supt Johnston McDowell said.
Farmers often use GPS in tractors and other machinery to map out boundaries and harvest crops.
Police are urging farmers to remove expensive satellite navigation systems from their machinery when it is not in use.
"These items hold a sizeable value and will cause significant upset to the farming businesses involved," Supt McDowell said.
He added: "This type of theft is well organised and the criminals know what they are looking for, so it's imperative that farmers remove GPS kit where possible when the tractor is not in use, storing it somewhere safely."
The PSNI said since the beginning of June, tractors have been targeted in various locations across Northern Ireland, including Ballymoney, Glenavy and Loughgall.
GPS thefts have also been reported in Banbridge, Portaferry and Hillsborough.
No arrests have been made in relation to any of the thefts.
Supt McDowell said the Rural Crime Partnership - made up of a number of agencies including the police, the Ulster Farmers' Union and the Federation of Small Businesses - is working to "prevent more crime in rural communities".
He urged anyone who is aware of suspicious behaviour to report it immediately.
"Reporting promptly to the police any activity that raises your suspicions is a good way to support our investigation and will help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area," he said.