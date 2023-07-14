No money for health staff pay rises in NI, say officials
Stormont's Department of Health has said there is no money for health service staff in Northern Ireland to get pay rises.
The comments were made in a submission to an independent pay review body.
The review body said that as a result pay in Northern Ireland may fall behind other parts of the UK.
It added this risks "significantly deteriorating the position of the NHS workforce in Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK".
Pay review bodies have made a series of recommendations for pay increases for public sector workers, mostly in England and Wales.
The salaries of NHS staff in England - apart from junior doctors and dentists - are not included in these recommendations.
That is because under a deal set out earlier this year NHS workers in England will receive a 5% pay rise.
Ambulance workers, nurses, physiotherapists and porters will also get a one-off sum of at least £1,655.
'No funding for pay award'
As things stand workers in Northern Ireland will not be getting a similar deal.
The review body said: "The Department of Health told us there is currently no funding for a pay award and they would have to bid for funding from the Department of Finance.
"They said they needed any pay award to be fully funded by HM Treasury."
On Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that millions of public sector workers in England and Wales would receive a pay award of between 5% and 7%.
However, as most pay decisions are a devolved matter that would not apply to Northern Ireland with no ministers in place or additional funding available.
A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said pay awards "need to be viewed in the context of the available budget".
"Relevant Northern Ireland departments will consider the recommendations made by the pay review bodies and the local implications," the spokesperson added.
A separate pay review body said consultants, dentists and GPs in Northern Ireland should get a 6% pay rise in line with the rest of the UK.
Implementing that is Northern Ireland would cost about £40m and it does not appear there is the money available.
'Severe challenges'
The review body said it was concerned with what the department had said about affordability, telling it "there was no capacity to afford a pay uplift for 2023-24 without implementing corresponding cuts to expenditure on services or additional funding being made available".
The department also told it that the Northern Ireland health service was facing "severe challenges to recruitment and retention.
This included the "increasing attractiveness of working and practising in the Republic of Ireland".
Budgets across the Northern Ireland public sector are being squeezed, partially as a result of an overspend last year.
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service has warned that Stormont departments had "reached the limit" of what they can do to manage budget pressures this year and another overspend is looming.
Jayne Brady warned the government there remains an unfunded pay pressure of £571m, and a further £437m of pressures requiring decisions.