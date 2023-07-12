Newry: Arson attack could have killed me - Aontú member
An arson attack in County Down is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, police have said.
A car belonging to Aontú member Sharon Loughran was set alight at about 03:15 BST in Damolly Village, Newry, on Wednesday.
Ms Loughran said she is still trying to process the "horrendous action" that "could have killed me".
"I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me," she added.
Sharon Loughran stood for Aontú in the Newry, Mourne & Down district during May's local elections, but was not elected to the council.
The all-island, anti-abortion party was formed in 2019 when its leader, Peadar Tóibín TD, quit Sinn Féin after it changed its stance on the issue.
'Inferno'
In a party statement, Sharon Loughran said she woke to the "smell and sound of an inferno" beside her house on Wednesday morning.
"I looked out the window to see my car parked in my driveway consumed by flames," she said.
"The heat was so much that the facia, pipes, electrics, and windows to my house have all been damaged by melting. My house is significantly damaged. I don't have electricity and can't use the water."
Ms Loughran said her house was previously targeted with sectarian graffiti but this latest attack is "a radical escalation of that intimidation".
"I had no involvement in politics before joining Aontú. I am paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital. I love my job and I am delighted to work for both communities," Ms Loughran continued.
"The only reason I got involved in politics was to stop the closure of key services in Daisy Hill Hospital and Aontú are very active on hospital campaigns around the country."
Appealing for community leaders to "bring about what influence to stop this shocking violence", Ms Loughran added: "I want to continue to work for my community. I have a human right to do so in peace."
Investigating officers have released details of a suspect who is approximately 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, wearing a light-coloured top and bottoms.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area, or who may have captured CCTV footage, to contact them.