Covid inquiry to hear Michelle O'Neill evidence
Former Stormont deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill is giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry on Wednesday.
The Sinn Féin vice president took up the position two months before the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Northern Ireland's devolved government did not function from January 2017 to January 2020.
Health officials have argued this affected Northern Ireland's preparedness for health emergencies.
The inquiry is focusing on Northern Ireland this week and its preparedness in the run-up to the pandemic.
Due to the system of government in Northern Ireland, Ms O'Neill held equal powers to the first minister at the time, Arlene Foster.
Baroness Foster appeared at the inquiry on Tuesday.
At a press conference in May 2020, Ms O'Neill and Baroness Foster told Sky News they had been brought closer together by the pandemic.
However, the former deputy first minister was widely criticised the following month when she attended the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey with hundreds of other mourners.
Regulations at the time stated a maximum of 30 people were permitted to gather together outdoors.
She insisted she worked within the guidelines but later acknowledged Stormont's public health messaging was "undermined" by the controversy.