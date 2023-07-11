Bonfires: Sinn Féin effigy in Rathcoole treated as hate crime
- Published
Police are investigating a hate crime after a Sinn Féin councillor's name appeared on a bonfire in north Belfast.
An effigy, above a poster bearing the name of Councillor Taylor McGrann, appeared on a bonfire in Rathcoole.
Police are liaising with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.
"None of this behaviour represents legitimate expressions of culture - these are sectarian hate crimes," said Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly.
DUP MLA for North Belfast Phillip Brett said he "condemned without reservation the appearance of this sign," and called for its immediate removal.
On Monday his party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged people not to burn flags or effigies on loyalist bonfires.
He said it was "wrong and disrespectful".
Bonfires are lit in some unionist areas on 11 July each year as part of Battle of the Boyne commemorations.
'Hate and bigotry'
It comes after a picture of Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and an Irish flag were set alight in Moygashel, County Tyrone, on Saturday.
Mr Kelly, who reported the name on the Rathcoole bonfire to the PSNI, said there had to be "zero tolerance against such displays of sectarian hate and bigotry".
"All bonfires should be subject to proper legal regulation and enforcement, based upon existing environmental legislation, permission and approval, respect for public and private property, public health considerations; and community safety," he added.
He said there was an onus on "unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society".
Thousands of people in unionist areas in Northern Ireland commemorate the anniversary of the battle every summer with bonfires on 11 July and parades on 12 July.
The events celebrate the 1690 victory of the Protestant William of Orange - also known as King Billy - over his Catholic father-in-law, King James II.
The Eleventh Night bonfire tradition commemorates the preparations for the battle, when large fires were lit to welcome William of Orange.