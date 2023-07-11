Drugs worth £2m found in van destined for Northern Ireland
- Published
Police in the West Midlands have seized about £2m of suspected cocaine and cannabis believed to be destined for Northern Ireland.
Officers were called to reports of a suspicious van in the Walsall area near Birmingham on Thursday.
Response officers gained entry to the van where they found a "substantial" amount of class A and B drugs.
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply was later released on bail.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) organised crime unit said it is working in conjunction with West Midlands Police to investigate.
PSNI Det Insp Sweeney said the drugs would likely have been distributed and sold in local communities in Northern Ireland.
"The organised crime gangs involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people's lives," he said.
"We will continue every effort to disrupt this criminality, working with other UK and international policing teams to do so."