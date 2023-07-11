Rasharkin: Man threatened by gang in his back garden
- Published
A man has been left "shocked and frightened" after he was threatened by four men at his home in County Antrim, the PSNI said.
The victim, aged in his 60s, was in his back garden at Townhill Road in Rasharkin when the incident happened at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
Police said the gang approached him and brought him inside before he was threatened with a screwdriver.
The men took the victim's phone and went upstairs before leaving.
Police said while the man was physically unharmed he was left frightened by the ordeal.