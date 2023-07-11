Londonderry: Woman seriously hurt after car hits tree
- Published
A woman is seriously ill in hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Londonderry.
It happened on the Letterkenny Road at 08:45 BST on Tuesday.
Police said emergency services were called to the scene after a silver Peugeot 207 was involved in a collision with a tree.
"One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition at this time," PSNI Insp Craig said.
The Letterkenny Road, one of the main routes connecting Derry with County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland, remains closed.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.