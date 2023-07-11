Covid inquiry: Former first minister Baroness Foster to give evidence
- Published
Former Stormont first minister Baroness Foster will give evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday.
The inquiry is focusing on Northern Ireland this week and its preparedness in the run-up to the pandemic.
It will also hear evidence from Richard Pengelly, a former permanent secretary at the Department of Health.
Former deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill is scheduled to appear on Wednesday.
The first phase of the inquiry is looking at how prepared the UK and the devolved institutions were for the pandemic.
It plans to hold hearings until at least 2025, but updates and reports will be published by its chair Baroness Hallett as it continues.
On Monday, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride told the inquiry there was "no doubt" the absence of ministers had a significant impact on Stormont's preparedness for a pandemic.
He added Brexit also affected pandemic planning, with resources diverted to aid with implementing changes.
There was also a "very significant" shortfall in resources and staff to deal with the response required, the chief medical officer said.
Last week, Robin Swann, who served as health minister during the pandemic, told the inquiry a lack of reform and investment in the health service hindered its response to the pandemic.