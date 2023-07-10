Algae: Red-flag bathing ban lifted at some north coast beaches
A red-flag bathing ban has been lifted at several beaches on the north coast following a blue-green algae warning.
Blue-green algae can cause illness in humans and can be fatal for pets.
Warnings over the bacteria were issued for Portstewart and Castlerock beaches and then extended to Downhill beach as a precaution last week.
The RNLI red-flag status at Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach and Downhill Strand have now been removed with immediate effect following tests.
The status of Portstewart Strand is not yet known.
A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council confirmed the decision to remove the red-flag status on Monday.
They said tests revealed algae levels are "well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level" in water samples collected by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).
The removal of the red-flag status means people can now enter the water again.
Blue-green algae is not actually an alga but rather a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria.
It can cause illness in humans but is particularly dangerous for pets and has been implicated in the deaths of several dogs in other locations where it has been detected.
Blue-green algal blooms have been detected at a number of sites across Northern Ireland during the recent good weather.