Lightning strike causes rail disruption in Northern Ireland
Rail passengers in Northern Ireland are facing disruption after a signalling system was struck by lightning, Translink has said.
Trains between Londonderry and Belfast and services to Portrush are among those affected by the strike on Sunday.
Engineers are working to "repair the fault and restore full service", a Translink spokesperson said.
Replacement bus services and extra staff have been deployed to minimise the impact, the company said.
"We have been working last night and this morning to minimise the disruption to our passengers. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience," the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, a Met Office yellow alert is in place for Northern Ireland for Monday afternoon.
A yellow thunderstorm warning means there is a small chance homes and businesses could flood quickly and damage buildings.
It comes into force at 14:00 BST and lasts until 22:00.
The Met Office said the storms could also lead to some disruption to travel later on Monday.