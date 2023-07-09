Portstewart: Armed gang smash windows in attempted break in
- Published
A man and woman suffered a "terrifying experience" as an armed gang damaged windows attempting to break into their home.
The incident happened shortly before 20:30 BST on Saturday in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart.
The male occupant suffered minor injuries which required treatment and the female was uninjured but shaken.
Two men and two women were subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
The arrests came after police stopped a car on the Portmore Road.
The 28-year-old woman, 34-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 61-year-old woman remain in custody.
PSNI Det Sgt Colhoun said: "This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to get in contact.