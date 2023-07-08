Armagh: Shots fired through window of house
Shots have been fired at a house in County Armagh while two people were inside.
It happened on Wednesday shortly after 00:30 BST in the Callan Bridge Park area of Armagh city.
A number of shots were fired through a window at the rear of a property, damaging the window and PVC frame.
A man and woman were inside at the time but police have said no injuries were reported.
PSNI Det Sgt Wilson said: "This was an extremely reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences and our enquiries are under way to determine what happened and who was involved."
Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident and who may have any information, including doorbell, mobile footage or other video footage, to contact them.