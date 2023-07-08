Belfast: Man arrested after cannabis worth £60,000 seized
- Published
Police have found £60,000 worth of suspected cannabis after responding to a report of a woman being threatened in a flat in Belfast.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested over multiple offences including drug possession and making threats to kill.
Police received reports of disorderly behaviour in King Street at about 04:30 BST on Friday.
Two men were attempting to gain entry to flats by banging on the door and making threats to a woman inside.
Police said one of the men was arrested before a search of his flat led to the discovery of large quantities of suspected herbal cannabis.
Det Sgt McVeagh said: "The estimated value of the drugs is around £60,000. A large sum of money was also recovered."
The man was arrested on suspicion of several offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug; possession of a Class B drug; possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply; possession of criminal property; attempted burglary; and making threats to kill.
He remains in custody assisting with enquiries.