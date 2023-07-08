Super Mario Bros movie indecent image investigation launched
Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a report that an indecent image appeared briefly during a children's screening of the Super Mario Bros Movie.
The incident happened at Londonderry's Waterside Theatre on Friday.
It is understood the children, believed to be of primary-school age, were at the event as part of a summer scheme.
It is believed an image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen for several seconds before being removed.
The theatre has described what happened as "unfortunate but serious" and apologised.
In a post on Facebook on Friday night, staff said they would be "working with the relevant authorities".
BBC News NI has asked Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre for a statement.
Parents of the children who attended the screening were informed of the incident by organisers soon after it occurred, BBC News NI understands.
The PSNI were later informed.
A PSNI spokesperson said they had received a report of an indecent image appearing briefly on the screen and had began an investigation.
"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact police," they added.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the theatre said it was "aware of an unfortunate but serious incident happening today".
"The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will be working with the relevant authorities," the statement goes on.
"We offer or sincere apologies to all those affected."
'Unfortunate matter'
DUP assembly member Gary Middleton called for enquiries to establish what had happened.
"There needs to be an investigation into how this happened and particularly the equipment used," he said.
"It's important that parents and those involved are kept informed."
Sean Mooney, an SDLP councillor for Derry and Strabane District Council, said it was "an unfortunate matter and unfortunate it happened".
"It would be concerning for the children seeing something that's inappropriate," he said.
"But this is pending investigation."