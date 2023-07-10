Bonfires: DUP leader condemns burning Irish flags and effigies
- Published
The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party has urged people not to burn flags or effigies on loyalist bonfires.
The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was "wrong and disrespectful".
It comes after a picture of Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and an Irish flag were set alight in Moygashel, County Tyrone, on Saturday.
A boat was also placed on the bonfire with a sign saying "Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed."
Bonfires are lit in some unionist areas on 11 July each year as part of Battle of the Boyne commemorations.
"If we want respect for our rights we have to respect the identity of others," Sir Jeffrey told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"I would say to anyone thinking of putting a flag or a poster on a bonfire: How do you feel when you see the union flag being burned on an internment bonfire?"
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said while the majority of bonfires do not include flags or effigies, those which do "harm the representation of my tradition and my identity".
"I don't regard that as part of my culture," he added.
The burning of the flag and poster has been condemned by politicians in Northern Ireland.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie tweeted it was "not acceptable, it is childish and promotes hate".
"Again the many are let down by a few," he said.
Mr Varadkar said he saw the image and did not believe it was reflective of the majority of the unionist community in Northern Ireland.
He said the action of a small minority of people would not distract the Irish government from their main mission of getting the Good Friday Agreement working again, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
Last year there was condemnation after on a bonfire in County Antrim.
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, whose effigy was among those hanging from the bonfire, described it as "unnerving and disturbing".
"It made me sad and depressed that there are people in our community that harbour such vile hatred of anyone else," she told BBC News NI.
Thousands of people in unionist areas in Northern Ireland commemorate the anniversary of the battle every summer with bonfires on 11 July and parades on 12 July.
The events celebrate the 1690 victory of the Protestant William of Orange - also known as King Billy - over his Catholic father-in-law, King James II.
The Eleventh Night bonfire tradition commemorates the preparations for the battle, when large fires were lit to welcome William of Orange.