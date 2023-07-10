Northern Ireland weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued
- Published
Thunderstorms could bring disruption across Northern Ireland on Monday, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for all counties and is due to be in place until 22:00 BST on Monday.
The Met Office said there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds is also possible, the Met Office said.
Driving conditions could also become difficult as a result of spray and sudden flooding, with a chance some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Rail services between Londonderry and Belfast are already facing disruption after a signalling system was struck by lightning on Sunday.
In the Republic of Ireland, a weather warning has been issued for most of the country until 21:00 local time on Monday.
Met Éireann said it is expecting heavy showers and thunderstorms.
The forecaster said flooding could also be expected in parts of the country.