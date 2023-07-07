Londonderry: Man jailed for spitting on police officer's face
- Published
A man has been jailed after he spat in a police officer's face and made remarks about a senior detective who survived a murder attempt.
Oran Campbell, 19, of Creggan Heights in Londonderry, admitted a series of offences on 25 February.
Londonderry Magistrates' Court was told that police were on patrol in Waterloo Place when Campbell stepped out and kicked the police vehicle.
Police stopped and Campbell shouted sectarian and homophobic language.
He also made remarks about Det Ch Insp John Caldwell - who was shot and injured by the New IRA in Omagh in February - and disabled people.
Campbell then spat in the face of one officer and on the cap of another.
'Disgraceful behaviour'
A defence solicitor told the judge it was "disgraceful behaviour" and that his client accepted that.
He said Campbell was "very intoxicated" at the time and had shown remorse for his actions.
The teenager admitted assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and criminal damage
District Judge Barney McElholm said said Campbell "clearly meant to spit in the officer's face".
The judge said he was not going to tolerate "disgusting behaviour" and imposed a four-month sentence.