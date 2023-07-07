Belfast police officer bitten while arresting man
A police officer has been bitten and two others injured while arresting a man in south Belfast.
It happened on Botanic Avenue at about 23:40 BST on Thursday when the officers were there dealing with an altercation.
The officers sustained minor injuries and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said attacks on officers were "totally unacceptable".
"Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve," said Insp Bell.
"Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe."