Cookstown: Arrest after two people stabbed at GAA U-16 game
- Published
A 40-year-old man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at an underage Gaelic football game in Cookstown.
Police said one man was taken to Antrim Area Hospital after being stabbed at Paddy Cullen Park, where Cookstown Fr Rocks under-16s were playing Fintona Pearses under-16s
A second victim was treated at the scene.
Cookstown Fr Rocks said its thoughts were with all those affected.
In a statement on Facebook it said: "The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days."
The ambulance service said it was called to the incident just after 21:00 BST.
Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly said he was deeply concerned by the incident.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.